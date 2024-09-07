Sign up
Previous
Photo 3222
Welcome to Northern Ireland
Harland and Wolff shipbuilders iconic skyline coming into view from the ferry.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
0
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3610
photos
67
followers
110
following
882% complete
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
7th September 2024 5:28pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
