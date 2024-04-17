Previous
IMG_20240417_161414_Original by cpw
IMG_20240417_161414_Original

Back to flowers from the garden today. Compressed charcoal, soft pastel and water-soluble graphite stick.
17th April 2024

Carol

@cpw
