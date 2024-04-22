Previous
IMG_20240422_164249_Original by cpw
Photo 2226

IMG_20240422_164249_Original

Gelli printing today. Landscape background for my sketchbook.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Carol

@cpw
Zilli
Interesting. Had to look up Gelli printing.love the colors.
April 22nd, 2024  
