Charlie

In memory of our lovely boy who we lost a few weeks ago. This is the first year in 17 that he hasn’t been sat with me while I post my photos on 365, he would often just sit on the chair next to me and have a doze. I see him everywhere.



Onward and upward, year 12! I look forward to all your comments and seeing your brilliant photos.



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome