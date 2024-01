Golden Rust

The hillside on the moors, close to Ingelby incline that used to carry the iron ore from the Rosedale mines to Teeside, was being caught by the golden sun this afternoon. The colours were this russet red, so beautiful and so welcome after rain and grey skies since last month. How lovely is this scenery. !!

Best on black



