New Row
These are ironstone miners cottages, they are just a mile away from Kildale village, I’ve posted them before in summer when the trees are green but they are a lovely colour in winter.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4019
photos
164
followers
72
following
726
727
728
729
730
Tags
new-row-miners-cottages-kildale-winter
Casablanca
ace
Love the different colour roof tops
January 10th, 2024
carol white
ace
Nicely captured, love the colourful roofs
January 10th, 2024
Fisher Family
A nice shot of these attractive cottages.
Ian
January 10th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wow - that's a great shot of these cottages - what a wonderful setting for them...
January 10th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely juxtaposition. Many rust-colored roofs line up with the tree line, and one blue roof corresponds to a piece of sky.
January 10th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
I like the contrasting rows of trees behind. A lovely image.
The knitting wool is called 'batik swirl' by Stylecraft
January 10th, 2024
Ian
The knitting wool is called 'batik swirl' by Stylecraft