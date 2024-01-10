Previous
New Row by craftymeg
New Row

These are ironstone miners cottages, they are just a mile away from Kildale village, I’ve posted them before in summer when the trees are green but they are a lovely colour in winter.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Margaret Brown

Casablanca ace
Love the different colour roof tops
January 10th, 2024  
carol white ace
Nicely captured, love the colourful roofs
January 10th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A nice shot of these attractive cottages.

Ian
January 10th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wow - that's a great shot of these cottages - what a wonderful setting for them...
January 10th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely juxtaposition. Many rust-colored roofs line up with the tree line, and one blue roof corresponds to a piece of sky.
January 10th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
I like the contrasting rows of trees behind. A lovely image.
The knitting wool is called 'batik swirl' by Stylecraft
January 10th, 2024  
