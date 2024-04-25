Previous
Another dwarf Rhododendron

This time in a beautiful luminous purple or it looked like that in the sunshine. The cold weather is affecting all flowering plants and trees. Our pink cherries have just nicely opened and the weather being so bad they have only lasted a few days and already dropping their flower. Another cold miserable day today with temps of only 7C, we have had no warm days and no spring temps, I usually smell a spring day but up till now nothing. It’s going to be another year of out of boots and into sandals a few weeks of warmth and into autumn boots again!! The last time spring landed and was lovely was 2020 lockdown, temps were 16-20C in March!!

