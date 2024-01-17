Previous
Lonesome by craftymeg
Lonesome

The top of the moor the other day a storm brewing the sunshine giving wonderful light over the winter moorland sedge grasses and a couple of trees hanging on to life. I loved the colours
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome .
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Margaret Brown

Michelle
Lovely layers of colour!
January 17th, 2024  
carol white ace
Lovely layers and capture. Fav 😊
January 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
You can feel the storm - the energy sweeping over the moor.
A truly wonderful capture, I love it! The trees will survive
January 17th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
The trees against the sky just finish the scene perfectly..
January 17th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Lovely highlighting of the moor emphasised by the dark sky.

Ian
January 17th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Oh, that exquisite winter golden hour, and didn't you find the loveliest minimal setting to show it off against the dark backdrop!
January 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the lone tree(2) against the thunderous sky !
January 17th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
zenscape
January 17th, 2024  
