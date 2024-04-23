Previous
Across the moor and dale by craftymeg
Across the moor and dale

A view of the North York Moors taken the other day. The fields are green but the moor is still brown and waiting to come to life. This is Commondale on the road going into the village.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Beautiful layers. So nice to see the sunshine and a field full of sheep.
April 23rd, 2024  
it's so beautiful
April 23rd, 2024  
A beautiful landscape from your part of the world.
April 23rd, 2024  
Such beautiful layers of the land - so peaceful !
April 23rd, 2024  
Beautiful layers of colour
April 23rd, 2024  
So beautiful, I love this view
April 23rd, 2024  
Great shot
April 23rd, 2024  
