Previous
107 / 365
Across the moor and dale
A view of the North York Moors taken the other day. The fields are green but the moor is still brown and waiting to come to life. This is Commondale on the road going into the village.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
7
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4123
photos
161
followers
71
following
29% complete
View this month »
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
YEAR 12
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
commondale
,
-spring-north-york-moors-april
Lesley
ace
Beautiful layers. So nice to see the sunshine and a field full of sheep.
April 23rd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's so beautiful
April 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
A beautiful landscape from your part of the world.
April 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful layers of the land - so peaceful !
April 23rd, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful layers of colour
April 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
So beautiful, I love this view
April 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
April 23rd, 2024
