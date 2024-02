Newport

We have been over Newport Bridge to shop in Stockton. I love all the angles and metal work, it reminds me of a giant meccano model. It’s so different from yesterday’s photo. As you can see today has been cold grey and miserable with temps only highs of 8C with no sun till Sunday. I long for some cheerful days.

Nice on black



