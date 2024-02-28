Race

We stopped at Scaling Dam on Sunday to watch a Junior class race, there were actually 2 races on the go, one of the first ones of the season. There was a bracing breeze and even a few minutes of sunshine. The club is on the Whitby moors road, which was a nice run out in our electric car which we are still working out buttons and switches. So far so good, we are going to save a fortune on petrol. We have travelled over 400 miles for a few pounds, the only downside is planning routes if we go any distance.

Nicer on black





