Along the river

West green Great Ayton, the river Leven is still quite high but hasn’t burst its banks this past year or so. The ‘green’ is a popular picnic spot in the warmer months where young and old play with fishing nets and paddle along the river. Time really does stand still, I remember doing exactly the same when I was a little girl!

