104 to go!

These are my new Ohuhu Honolulu B 216 set of markers bought by lovely hubbie as a Mother’s Day present. They replace my 8 year old set that had seen better days. I’ve just swatched them out and put them in order. I used them on yesterdays card for the first time, now all I need is the last 104 to complete the set, they’re just what I needed but I will have to wait for my birthday for those.

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all appreciated and welcome