I heard that!!

This young ewe heard my camera focus and lifted her head to see where the noise was coming from! Sheep are very curious and this one stood for a while before she moved off. We hoped we would see some lambs but up to now there is not a sign, they are very late this year and temps are low which is not good for young lambs to be put out into the fields.

Best on black



