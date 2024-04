Commondale towards Guisborough

Taken yesterday, a sunny day 11C and blustery, one of the many footpaths over the moor top, this one ends up near Guisborough. We were out looking to catch buzzards but no luck this time, we did see them last week but I wasn’t quick enough!.



I loved the winding path and the clump of larch trees, this is a popular parking spot for starting a hike or just to take in the spectacular moorland views.

Best on black



