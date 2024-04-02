Sign up
Previous
86 / 365
Does my bum look big like this?
A Grouse goes a courting on the Moortop , I was just in time to catch as he walked off between the moorland grasses.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
3
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4102
photos
161
followers
71
following
23% complete
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Views
18
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 12
Tags
male
,
-grouse-moorland-heathland-north-york-moors
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and timing, amazing capture of this big bum 😁
April 2nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great capture… they are are sooo beautiful. Wonderful pov getting the gorgeous face. Fabulous
April 2nd, 2024
Dawn
ace
A cute capture
April 2nd, 2024
