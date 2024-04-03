Sign up
Previous
87 / 365
Moorland village
The daffodils are out in profusion this was just one pretty moorland hamlet in Commondale we passed through yesterday.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
2
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4103
photos
160
followers
71
following
23% complete
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Tags
daffodils-moorland-village-april
carol white
ace
Lovely scenery and composition. Fav 😊
April 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely with all the daffs on the road verges - lovely composition ! fav
April 3rd, 2024
