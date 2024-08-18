Previous
A better view by craftymeg
A better view

Here is a close up of the foot traffic on Roseberry Topping the other day. The path can be seen that they are repairing. They are doing this so walkers don’t track other paths into the hillside, looking closely the other tracks can be seen where the main path was too muddy or dangerous. Folk seem to be hell bent on getting up there no matter what the weather. I myself have never had the urge to even bother, not that I’m physically able to now anyway. I count 17 up there on this shot, I’ll always admire from a distance!
Best on black
18th August 2024

Margaret Brown

Nice to see the close up. I can see the repairs. Beautiful rock face on that cliff edge.
August 18th, 2024  
Such a great close-up ,and a wonderful view of the wonderful rock face amazing to realise how big it is as all the people look like ants
August 18th, 2024  
