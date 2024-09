Diva!

She shouted over to me, take my photo and assumed the pose!! She’s such a little poser, she loves having her photo taken, she’s so noisy and chatty with family but so different when out and about. She is a selective mute and talks in whispers to her teachers at school or just nods her head. We hope she grows out of it, but she has come a long way already.

Best on black



