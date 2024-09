Maybe the last shot

I think this photo of heather and dappled light is maybe the last shot of the moor at its best. From now on it will slowly turn to brown and the bracken golden and that is the end of the colour on the moor for another year. It’s always a sad time to see the landscape turn to shades of brown. I hope everyone has enjoyed the summer colour!

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.