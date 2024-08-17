Worn

Poor Roseberry Topping is looking a bit jaded, she has been well trodden and now there is a digger on paths trying to mend the terrible wear from constant foot fall. She badly needs a rest but it would be very difficult to police even if they decided to give her a rest. This poor mountain was never subjected to this sort of wear even 15 years ago, it just seems to be the in thing to hike to the top and back. I am hoping the tides turn one day soon and give her a well earned rest.

Best on back





