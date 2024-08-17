Previous
Poor Roseberry Topping is looking a bit jaded, she has been well trodden and now there is a digger on paths trying to mend the terrible wear from constant foot fall. She badly needs a rest but it would be very difficult to police even if they decided to give her a rest. This poor mountain was never subjected to this sort of wear even 15 years ago, it just seems to be the in thing to hike to the top and back. I am hoping the tides turn one day soon and give her a well earned rest.
Oh poor old girl, that's not good. I can remember many days when I used to hike with Hubby and we wouldn't see a soul all day. These days there seem to be people everywhere, especially the "selfie brigade" who don't seem so interested in the places they go, just to tick them off and post something on Instagram. Kind of sad really. Beautiful shot of Roseberry Topping. Hope she gets a rest this Winter
August 17th, 2024  
Quite an amazing capture with the digger on scene. Hoping that she will soon get the needed rest.
August 17th, 2024  
We humans seem to destroy the things in nature we love - Such a beautiful spot on the landscape. The places that were always popular seem to have doubled in numbers since the covid, and the diminishing of open spaces due to this urge to build on any spot of land !We have a lot to answer for. !
August 17th, 2024  
Beautiful view!
August 17th, 2024  
