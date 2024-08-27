Sign up
Previous
233 / 365
Making a fast getawaya
She did get away but as you can see she was quickly followed. As soon as she stops they will try again. (See yesterday). A cloudy day on the moor top with temps hovering around18c.
Best on black
Thank for your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome..
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4249
photos
158
followers
71
following
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
Tags
moor
,
top-sheep-ewe-north-york-moors-summer-heather-august
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, someone must have shouted “mint sauce!”
August 27th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Poor mother. Doesn’t even have time to eat. Nice capture of the winding road with the three travelers.
August 27th, 2024
