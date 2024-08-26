Go Away!!

Who would be a mother!! This poor ewe had twins trying to feed and she was so wanting to get away. They were only as big as she was and they never stop trying!



Caught this afternoon as we were enjoying the final throws of the beautiful heather which will be gone in a week or so. The weather yet again was cloudy with temps of 19c.

Best on black





