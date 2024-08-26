Previous
Go Away!! by craftymeg
232 / 365

Go Away!!

Who would be a mother!! This poor ewe had twins trying to feed and she was so wanting to get away. They were only as big as she was and they never stop trying!

Caught this afternoon as we were enjoying the final throws of the beautiful heather which will be gone in a week or so. The weather yet again was cloudy with temps of 19c.
Best on black


Thank you for your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, oh bless her!!
August 26th, 2024  
carol white ace
Poor mum!!
August 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
August 26th, 2024  
Michelle
Aww poor mum!
August 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh my gosh! Poor mom!
August 26th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great photo telling the story. Brilliant capture
August 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise