Previous
232 / 365
Go Away!!
Who would be a mother!! This poor ewe had twins trying to feed and she was so wanting to get away. They were only as big as she was and they never stop trying!
Caught this afternoon as we were enjoying the final throws of the beautiful heather which will be gone in a week or so. The weather yet again was cloudy with temps of 19c.
Best on black
Thank you for your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
6
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4248
photos
158
followers
71
following
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Views
14
Comments
6
Album
YEAR 12
Tags
ewe-lambs-feeding-summer-august
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, oh bless her!!
August 26th, 2024
carol white
ace
Poor mum!!
August 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
August 26th, 2024
Michelle
Aww poor mum!
August 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh my gosh! Poor mom!
August 26th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great photo telling the story. Brilliant capture
August 26th, 2024
