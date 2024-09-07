Sign up
Heather
Along the verges on the moor in places you can see the bleached skeletal growth of the older heather. It’s a stark contrast against the new growth but I love its twisted growth.
7th September 2024
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
Tags
heather-growth-bleached-moorland
Casablanca
ace
Fascinating mish mash of roots
September 7th, 2024
Barb
ace
Striking contrast!
September 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Nice to see the contrast side by side…
September 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice to see the contrast - I remember so well the deadwood giving painful scratchings on my legs as we played in the heather !
September 7th, 2024
