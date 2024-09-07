Previous
Heather by craftymeg
Heather

Along the verges on the moor in places you can see the bleached skeletal growth of the older heather. It’s a stark contrast against the new growth but I love its twisted growth.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Margaret Brown

Casablanca ace
Fascinating mish mash of roots
September 7th, 2024  
Barb ace
Striking contrast!
September 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Nice to see the contrast side by side…
September 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice to see the contrast - I remember so well the deadwood giving painful scratchings on my legs as we played in the heather !
September 7th, 2024  
