Poppin Bubbles

Our grandee having a good time with her bubbles. She starts full time school in a week, we don’t know where the time has gone She was born 2 months into lockdown and has suffered badly from not being socialised. It was awful knowing she had been born and lived just a few miles away and not being able to see or hold her. It did shape her personality, we never held her until she was 4 months old when restrictions had been relaxed. She is very quiet and shy in company she doesn’t know but just the opposite with family. We hope she becomes a little more comfortable in company as she gets older. She is in fact a right little Diva!

