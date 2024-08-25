Previous
Poppin Bubbles by craftymeg
Poppin Bubbles

Our grandee having a good time with her bubbles. She starts full time school in a week, we don’t know where the time has gone She was born 2 months into lockdown and has suffered badly from not being socialised. It was awful knowing she had been born and lived just a few miles away and not being able to see or hold her. It did shape her personality, we never held her until she was 4 months old when restrictions had been relaxed. She is very quiet and shy in company she doesn’t know but just the opposite with family. We hope she becomes a little more comfortable in company as she gets older. She is in fact a right little Diva!
Margaret Brown

Barb ace
What a cutie! I love bubbles, too! Have loads of fun with her! Our grandsons are now 17 1/2, 15, and 13. The time with them since we returned to be near them in 2014 has definitely gone by too quickly!
August 25th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
August 25th, 2024  
