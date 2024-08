Ling

Another cloudy day which doesn’t do the heather justice. Still very pretty and as you can see the moor is covered. We will be trying to catch a few more shots before it recedes back to brown moor again. I lasts for about 5 weeks at its best.

Best on black



We all had a nice family gathering, everyone has gone home and we are just sitting relaxing. I am so pleased it all went well and not a scrap of food left and not a photo taken as far as I know!