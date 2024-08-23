Magenta beauty

A lovely pinky red dahlia, its colour was so vibrant. Taken the other week.



I’m up to the eyes today sleeves rolled and sick of the sight of cakes and butter icing!

I’ve made 4 doz cup cakes, rocky road, ginger biscuits, trifle, corned beef slice, quonish pasties, cheese and tomato flan. I’ve yet to finish but nearly done, luckily hubbie has been a great help and I couldn’t have done it without him.



Tomorrow the family arrive it’s our annual get together to celebrate mams life. It’s 15 years now and still miss her as if it was yesterday. There will be at least 14 of us and maybe more, each one brings something home cooked and we spend the afternoon catching up. Mam would love that we still do this and I’m sure she is here in spirit wandering around enjoying the day, she loved gatherings like this.

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.