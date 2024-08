Danby Beacon

Taken the other day on Danby moor, another cloudy day so doesn’t show the heather at its best. The red colour is the early Bell heather that has died back the pinker colour is the true Ling heather.

The beacon was erected to bring in the Milenium when fires were lit around the counties highest vantage points. The basket has been replaced with a smarter flame shaped basket.

Best on black



