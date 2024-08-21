Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
227 / 365
Ready for the hooter
This huddle of boats were getting ready for a race on Scaling Dam which is on the way to Whitby on the moors road. The day was warm but overcast. Taken a few days ago.
Best on black
Thank you for all your comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4243
photos
158
followers
71
following
62% complete
View this month »
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
YEAR 12
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sailing-scaling-dam-whitby-moors-road-summer-august
Casablanca
ace
Loving the sail designs
August 21st, 2024
Michelle
Lovely capture, the sails certainly are eye catching!
August 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close