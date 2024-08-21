Previous
Ready for the hooter by craftymeg
227 / 365

Ready for the hooter

This huddle of boats were getting ready for a race on Scaling Dam which is on the way to Whitby on the moors road. The day was warm but overcast. Taken a few days ago.
Best on black

21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Margaret Brown

Casablanca ace
Loving the sail designs
August 21st, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely capture, the sails certainly are eye catching!
August 21st, 2024  
