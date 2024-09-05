Previous
Well you find out things all the time! I had never heard of a WASGIJ (jigsaw spelt backwards) before I was asked to do this card. For those who haven’t heard of it it’s a backwards jigsaw which is seen from the prospective of the picture on the lid. Which means the picture is nothing to do with what’s in the box!!🤔 it took me a while to get my head around it. I understand you get a few clues but the picture is a mystery until completed. It’s a hard one! Now I have confused everyone, the card was for a WASGIJ fan and I am told it went down extremely well!

Mags ace
Interesting and a beautiful card for a fan!
September 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A super card and now we know… wonderful to be creative and make people happy with your exclusive cards.
September 5th, 2024  
