WASGIJ

Well you find out things all the time! I had never heard of a WASGIJ (jigsaw spelt backwards) before I was asked to do this card. For those who haven’t heard of it it’s a backwards jigsaw which is seen from the prospective of the picture on the lid. Which means the picture is nothing to do with what’s in the box!!🤔 it took me a while to get my head around it. I understand you get a few clues but the picture is a mystery until completed. It’s a hard one! Now I have confused everyone, the card was for a WASGIJ fan and I am told it went down extremely well!



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome