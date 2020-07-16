Sign up
Thistle
Taken this afternoon along the sand dunes of the seashore.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
2
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2745
photos
164
followers
80
following
52% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
YEAR 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th July 2020 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thistles-purple-seafront-wildflowers-july-summer
GaryW
Fabulous detail. Love the color of the background.
July 16th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and details.
July 16th, 2020
