Hob Hole
I love this tree, clinging to the side of a very steep bank in Westerdale on the moors. It’s twisted and I should think very old.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
-york-moors
,
hob-hole-westerdale-tree-twisted-north
carol white
ace
Love it. Fav!! 😀
July 15th, 2020
