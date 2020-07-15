Previous
Hob Hole by craftymeg
Hob Hole

I love this tree, clinging to the side of a very steep bank in Westerdale on the moors. It’s twisted and I should think very old.
Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
carol white ace
Love it. Fav!! 😀
July 15th, 2020  
