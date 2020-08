Boat House

One of the many ‘colourful’ fisherman’s houses around the small harbour at Paddy’s Hole, each one is very imaginative in its making with not two alike and I hasten to add not at all pretty!! This one is made out of a boat and has all mod cons making it a warm refuge after fishing including one and half boats!!

The day is miserable grey and wet for August with temps of 12c!!

Best on black



