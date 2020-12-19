Previous
Next
Lights by craftymeg
346 / 365

Lights

Mini lights, nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
cool shot!
December 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise