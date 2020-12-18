Sign up
Bracts
A lovely festive red, I couldn't resist taking a shot. It's just a single bract and it's so pretty it was just popped into our Christmas pressie gift bags from a friend.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
pointsettia-bracts-red-christmas-winter-december
Lois
ace
Beautiful close up details and color!
December 18th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous red , ( I love it ) beautiful close-up and detail of the velvety bract ,veins and buds . fav
December 18th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely focus
December 18th, 2020
