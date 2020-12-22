Previous
Next
All the blues by craftymeg
349 / 365

All the blues

Just how I’m feeling this Christmas, just got to get on with it. I hope everyone is putting their best foot forward and making the most of situation.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Not too keen on the blue Margret , but super design !
December 22nd, 2020  
Mark Prince ace
I think the blue makes it a striking image.
December 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise