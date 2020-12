Christmas Greetings

A Happy Christmas! I hope everyone is making the best of the situation and having a nice day. I am so thankful for technology which has made today a lot easier to enjoy, we have had a Zoom family quiz and a catch up on what’s app. Now it’s time for feet up and watch a film. Next year I hope things have settled and seeing our loved ones isn’t so hard.

Best on Black



