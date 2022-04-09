Beauty how frail and how fleeting

Adown Winding Nith by Robert Burns





I.



Adown winding Nith I did wander,

To mark the sweet flowers as they spring;

Adown winding Nith I did wander,

Of Phillis to muse and to sing.

Awa wi' your belles and your beauties,

They never wi' her can compare:

Whaever has met wi' my Phillis,

Has met wi' the queen o' the fair.



II.



The daisy amus'd my fond fancy,

So artless, so simple, so wild;

Thou emblem, said I, o' my Phillis,

For she is simplicity's child.



III.



The rose-bud's the blush o' my charmer,

Her sweet balmy lip when 'tis prest:

How fair and how pure is the lily,

But fairer and purer her breast.



IV.



Yon knot of gay flowers in the arbour,

They ne'er wi' my Phillis can vie:

Her breath is the breath o' the woodbine,

Its dew-drop o' diamond, her eye.



V.



Her voice is the song of the morning,

That wakes thro' the green-spreading grove,

When Phoebus peeps over the mountains,

On music, and pleasure, and love.



VI.



But beauty how frail and how fleeting,

The bloom of a fine summer's day!

While worth in the mind o' my Phillis

Will flourish without a decay.

Awa wi' your belles and your beauties,

They never wi' her can compare:

Whaever has met wi' my Phillis

Has met wi' the queen o' the fair.