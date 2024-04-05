Previous
Paulina, the gardener’s daughter, sees a bouquet in the vase by cristinaledesma33
227 / 365

Paulina, the gardener’s daughter, sees a bouquet in the vase

Bouquet
By Tadeusz Dąbrowski

Paulina, the gardener’s daughter, cares
about flowers doomed to die.

If I bring her a bouquet, she frees it
from the ribbons and gently places it in the hospice

of a vase. When the flowers weaken, she trims their stems
and plucks off their wilting leaves. She takes

the dead ones to the compost, from the rest
she forms a new bouquet. Thus disappear in turn:

poppies, anemones, carnations, damnations and
forget-me-nots, until finally all that’s left are

gypsophila and Judas’ pennies. Paulina,
the gardener’s daughter, sees a bouquet in the vase

even when it’s not there anymore.

(Translated, from the Polish, by Antonia Lloyd-Jones.)


5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
JackieR ace
A vase as a hospice?! Wierd
April 5th, 2024  
