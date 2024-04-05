Paulina, the gardener’s daughter, sees a bouquet in the vase

Bouquet

By Tadeusz Dąbrowski



Paulina, the gardener’s daughter, cares

about flowers doomed to die.



If I bring her a bouquet, she frees it

from the ribbons and gently places it in the hospice



of a vase. When the flowers weaken, she trims their stems

and plucks off their wilting leaves. She takes



the dead ones to the compost, from the rest

she forms a new bouquet. Thus disappear in turn:



poppies, anemones, carnations, damnations and

forget-me-nots, until finally all that’s left are



gypsophila and Judas’ pennies. Paulina,

the gardener’s daughter, sees a bouquet in the vase



even when it’s not there anymore.



(Translated, from the Polish, by Antonia Lloyd-Jones.)





