227 / 365
Paulina, the gardener’s daughter, sees a bouquet in the vase
Bouquet
By Tadeusz Dąbrowski
Paulina, the gardener’s daughter, cares
about flowers doomed to die.
If I bring her a bouquet, she frees it
from the ribbons and gently places it in the hospice
of a vase. When the flowers weaken, she trims their stems
and plucks off their wilting leaves. She takes
the dead ones to the compost, from the rest
she forms a new bouquet. Thus disappear in turn:
poppies, anemones, carnations, damnations and
forget-me-nots, until finally all that’s left are
gypsophila and Judas’ pennies. Paulina,
the gardener’s daughter, sees a bouquet in the vase
even when it’s not there anymore.
(Translated, from the Polish, by Antonia Lloyd-Jones.)
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
1
0
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2420
photos
41
followers
17
following
62% complete
View this month »
JackieR
ace
A vase as a hospice?! Wierd
April 5th, 2024
