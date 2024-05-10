Sign up
230 / 365
Aurora borealis
It was the most amazing sight I’d ever seen and not one I expected to see in my backyard as I live in the middle of the city. My iphone did me proud.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2421
photos
41
followers
17
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2023-2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th May 2024 10:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aurora-borealis
Angela Michele
gorgeous!
May 11th, 2024
