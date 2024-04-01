Previous
A slender goblet wreathed in flame

It’s April! Which means Poetry Month. I hope you enjoy the poems and matching images ☺️
***
Tulip by William Jay Smith

A slender goblet wreathed in flame,
From Istanbul the flower came
And brought its beauty, and its name.
Now as I lift it up, that fire
Sweeps on from dome to golden spire
Until the East is all aflame:

By curving petals held entire
In cup of ceremonial fire,
Magnificence within a frame.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

