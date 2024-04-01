Sign up
223 / 365
A slender goblet wreathed in flame
It’s April! Which means Poetry Month. I hope you enjoy the poems and matching images ☺️
***
Tulip by William Jay Smith
A slender goblet wreathed in flame,
From Istanbul the flower came
And brought its beauty, and its name.
Now as I lift it up, that fire
Sweeps on from dome to golden spire
Until the East is all aflame:
By curving petals held entire
In cup of ceremonial fire,
Magnificence within a frame.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
