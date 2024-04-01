A slender goblet wreathed in flame

It’s April! Which means Poetry Month. I hope you enjoy the poems and matching images ☺️

***

Tulip by William Jay Smith



A slender goblet wreathed in flame,

From Istanbul the flower came

And brought its beauty, and its name.

Now as I lift it up, that fire

Sweeps on from dome to golden spire

Until the East is all aflame:



By curving petals held entire

In cup of ceremonial fire,

Magnificence within a frame.