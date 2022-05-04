Previous
Next
Autumn scene in .. May? by cristinaledesma33
124 / 365

Autumn scene in .. May?

My shoulder and arm pain have been so bad that I finally went to the doctor for a cortisone jab. Hoping it helps and I am back taking photos.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. After taking a break mid-year 2020, I am back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. Am...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise