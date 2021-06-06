Previous
Next
Pure sugar by cristinaledesma33
137 / 365

Pure sugar


“What if you’re wrong? What if I screw up and the world burns?”
Fadil shrugged. “Then I’ll buy marshmallows and we’ll watch it burn together.”
- from The Apocalypse of Elena Mendoza by Shaun David Hutchinson
6th June 2021 6th Jun 21

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. After taking a break mid-year 2020, I am back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. Am...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise