159 / 365
Heatwave Day 4
High: 113 degree F
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
4
1
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. After taking a break mid-year 2020, I am back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. Am...
1806
photos
34
followers
15
following
43% complete
View this month »
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Current
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
28th June 2021 8:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-plantpower
,
technique116
,
abstract-55
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting effect in this shot. It’s kind of abstract. I hope you are able to stay cool. The news makes that heat dome sound positively dreadful.
June 29th, 2021
CristinaL
ace
@shutterbug49
The heat advisory ends today (Tues, 29 Jun) and I am really looking forward to a return to the 70s!
June 29th, 2021
*lynn
ace
wow, stay safe!
June 29th, 2021
John Durham
ace
great shot - and hopes for relief for sure
July 1st, 2021
