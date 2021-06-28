Previous
Heatwave Day 4 by cristinaledesma33
159 / 365

Heatwave Day 4

High: 113 degree F
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. After taking a break mid-year 2020, I am back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. Am...
Shutterbug ace
Interesting effect in this shot. It’s kind of abstract. I hope you are able to stay cool. The news makes that heat dome sound positively dreadful.
June 29th, 2021  
CristinaL ace
@shutterbug49 The heat advisory ends today (Tues, 29 Jun) and I am really looking forward to a return to the 70s!
June 29th, 2021  
*lynn ace
wow, stay safe!
June 29th, 2021  
John Durham ace
great shot - and hopes for relief for sure
July 1st, 2021  
