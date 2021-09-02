Previous
September grass by cristinaledesma33
225 / 365

September grass

Well, the sun's not so hot in the sky today
and you know I can see summertime slipping on away.
- From September Grass by James Taylor
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. After taking a break mid-year 2020, I am back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. Am...
61% complete

Photo Details

