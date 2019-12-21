Previous
~3 Baskets~ by crowfan
Photo 1736

~3 Baskets~

Today I went and watched Lexi play basketball. Her team won 29 to 17. Lexi made 3 of her teams baskets.
After the game I brought the girls home with me so their parents could finish up their shopping.
Mary Jo Gran

