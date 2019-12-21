Sign up
Photo 1736
~3 Baskets~
Today I went and watched Lexi play basketball. Her team won 29 to 17. Lexi made 3 of her teams baskets.
After the game I brought the girls home with me so their parents could finish up their shopping.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
