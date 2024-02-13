~Sorting~

Subject: Request for Inclusion in Project Obscure



I trust this message finds you well. My name is Mary Jo Gran maryjogran@icloud.com, and I was fortunate enough to be accepted into Project Obscure two years ago. Since then, it has been a valuable and enriching experience for me.



I am reaching out to discuss a matter of inclusion for this year's project. My friend, Kyla Goff, expressed her interest in participating in Project Obscure but unfortunately was not selected two years ago. At that time, I had inquired about the possibility of her joining in case of a cancellation, understanding the constraints on participant numbers.



This year, I am delighted to learn that Kyla has been chosen to be a part of Project Obscure. However, to my regret, I have not been selected this time around. Given our shared interest and history of traveling together, I am reaching out to kindly request the possibility of joining the project in case of any cancellations.



I understand that such circumstances are beyond anyone's control, and I appreciate the effort put into the selection process. However, considering the shared experiences and the fact that Kyla and I travel and work together, I believe it would be a wonderful opportunity for both of us to contribute to and benefit from Project Obscure.



If there are any cancellations or openings, I would be immensely grateful for the chance to participate once again. I am fully committed to the project's goals and activities, and I am confident that my inclusion would be a positive addition.



Thank you very much for your time and consideration. I look forward to the possibility of being a part of Project Obscure once more.



Best regards,



Mary Jo Gran

maryjogran@icloud.net

360-988-3833

