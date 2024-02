~RIP Rick~

Today Rick passed away. I am so honored that he wanted me there for him day and night. We have been friends for over 50 years and it is so very hard to say Good-Bye.

After he died we all participated in a lavender bath which is a beautiful tradition at Hospice house. Then we walked him out and they did a leaving ceremony honoring his life and death.

I came home and went straight to bed. I had not slept in 2 days so it is much needed.