Previous
Next
~Fiddling~ by crowfan
Photo 1749

~Fiddling~

So once again I’m desperate for a picture for today. I took this picture and then played around with it.
Most of today was spent with Emilie. She came over and the two of us organized our storage area. So much more fun with someone helping.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
479% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise