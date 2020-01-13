Previous
~Gold Field Mine~ by crowfan
Photo 1758

~Gold Field Mine~

Today Cathie, Paul Mike and I drove around Arizona. We stopped by this old ghost town. Then up to Canon Lake outside of Apache.
Cathie and I did a biplane which was lots of fun.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
